The federal government, on Friday, unveiled a new set of uniform for all officers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), saying it was in line with global best practice

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who unveiled the newly approved uniform which is to be worn on Tuesdays by all men and officers of all ranks, said the development would not in any way attract any form of deduction from the salaries of officers or attract extra charges.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony at the Interior Ministry in Abuja, Aregbesola announced that the Corps has not changed its uniform but has only added to the sets of uniforms.

The Minister said the new uniform was in line with ministry’s resolve to transform all the paramilitary agencies under its watch and the long desire of the Corps management-team to reform and to launder a more acceptable image for the Civil Defenders through the turn-out of its officers and men.

Speaking earlier, NSCDC boss, Dr. Abubakar Ahmed Audi, who appeared in the new uniform which comprises of Navy blue trouser on a white shirt alongside some of his officers, said the new NSCDC kits would eventually become one of the Corps’s operational outfits.

Audi said, “This new outfit no doubt, makes the corps unique and will boost the morale and commitment of officers and will bolster them to do more in their areas of endeavour.”

He expressed gratitude to the minister for his support to the service

The NSCDC CG further said the new dress will come with some inherent advantages when fully integrated and worn nationwide as one of the official outfits.

He said, “The advantages of this new uniform include, cost effective to maintain; operationally durable; highly customised with security features to forestall impersonation and it is also environmentally friendly.”

He urged the general public to come up with constructive criticisms regarding the new uniform so that public opinion will be given adequate consideration.