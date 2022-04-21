Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Enugu State Command in conjunction with the Hunters and Forest Security Services have arrested a four-man vandalism gang that specialise in vandalising rail line materials.

The NSCDC Commandant Afrika Ezenyimulu Valentine, who disclosed this yesterday, explained that the kingpin of the group who gave his name as Monday Onyeabor, was arrested by a combined team of the Corps and Hunters Group while in possession of two railway slippers at Mmafu in Aninri local government area.

Afrika further revealed that during the interrogation, Monday Onyeabor gave the names of other three members of his gang as Ejike Ogbonna, Amobi Okolie, and Chukwuka Ekwe, all from Oduma in the same Aninri local government area.

The commandant said a manhunt for the three was mounted which resulted in their arrest.

“During the arrest one of the suspects, Amobi Okolie claimed to be innocent of the crime, but confessed that he had sometime in the recent past assisted other suspects in transporting vandalized materials, which at that time he claimed was unknown to him to be products of vandalism.

“He was however found to be in possession of syringes and a pipe which he confessed he used in sniffing the infamous Methamphetamine popularly known in the local parlance as Mkpurummiri.

“Also recovered from the suspects include a cutlass and a motorcycle,” he said.