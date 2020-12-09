Ogun state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday inaugurated an Information Communication Technology (ICT) Forensic Laboratory Centre for the principal purpose of enabling it to combat any act of terrorism, disaster management as well as anti – vandalization among sundry crimes.

Aside the inauguration of the ICT centre, no fewer than 209 newly promoted personnel of the corps were 209 were also decorated in their new ranks at the event which held the NSCDC’s permanent site located inside Owu Dekudu Village in the Kobape area of Abeokuta, the state capital. In his opening remarks at the event, the state Commandant of the Corp, Hammed Abodurin said the ICT Forensic Lab is part of the efforts towards enhancing the preparedness of NSCDC to meet the core mandate of combating crimes and criminality in the society.

Emphasising that 80 percent of cybercrimes is committed on phones, Abodurin explained that the ICT forensic lab will assist in training officers in cyber security through the gadgets that will be put in place to detect crime scenes across the state. Speaking further at the event, which had in attendance, Commandant of the 35 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Alamala, Abeokuta, the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, his counterparts from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) among others, Abodurin, commended the newly decorated officers and reminded them that their elevation is a call to greater service, stressing “to whom much is given, much is expected.”