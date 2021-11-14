The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has issued operation licenses to 26 new private guard practitioners.

Commandant General of the corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who issued the certificates in Abuja at the weekend, said the beneficiaries were selected after screening by the corps and other security agencies.

In a statement signed by the director, press and public relations, Olusola Odumosu, Audi warned the private guard companies against engaging in illegal duties, possession of fire arms under any guise and the use of any uniform similar to that of an existing security agency.

Represented by the acting deputy commandant general in charge of crisis and disaster management, DCG Nnamdi Nwiyi, he said the corps had initiated a data profiling system to sanitize the sector by preventing the enlistment of miscreants, hoodlums, vagabonds, foreigners and other figures that may network within terror elements to compromise the country’s peace and security.

He advised the new operatives to maximize the opportunity of the license approval to contribute their quota to the existing internal security architecture through value added operations and professional conduct aimed at proffering solution to the myriad of contemporary security challenges the country is facing today.

He said; “As the nation grapples with the challenges of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and asymmetric warfare from invisible enemies among others, the quest to make a difference in this sector must drive you to advance our internal security nationwide.

“You must give your best and work in synergy with the corps to promote internal security while at the same time leveraging on your grassroots disposition and the application of modern technology to address some seemingly intractable security problems,” he said.

Audi further appealed to the various operators to look seriously into the welfare of their guards in order to discourage them from compromising standards.