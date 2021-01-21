The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kebbi State command, on Thursday paraded two suspected dealers of Indian hemp and other illicit drugs.

The Commandant, NSCDC in Kebbi State, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim-Mafara, while parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, said the suspects were arrested with large quantities of Indian helm and other illicit drugs at Anguwan Zuru in Zuru town.

“Today being Jan. 21, 2021, we are parading these two suspects believed to have been in possession of large consignments of Indian helm and other illicit drugs.

“It was on Jan. 18 that we received a credible intelligence on activities of some unscrupulous elements in Anguwan Zuru in Zuru town, that a lot of criminal activities were taking place in the area.

“And following the receipt of this information, my officers swung into action and they sustained surveillance in the area and on the same day our efforts yielded positive results,” he said.

On the total quantity and the amount involved, the commandant said only the NDLEA would ascertain the actual quantity of the illicit substances and its financial equivalent.

He explained that the command was determined to ensure that crime was reduced to the lowest level in the society, while appealing to the public to always feel free to provide the corps with credible intelligence for the good of all.

“I want to assure the general public that any information given to us will be treated with utmost confidence and secrecy,” Ibrahim-Mafara said.

The two suspects told journalists that they were in possession of the illicit substances, but pleaded for forgiveness.

One of the suspects said: “I am a primary school teacher and a plumber and had never engaged in the business before,” admitting that he was a first time offender.

The second suspect said he had been in the business for about a year to provide for his family. (NAN)