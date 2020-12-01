BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

For allegedly defiling a 10 -year- old school girl, the operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday arrested a 50 years old man identified as Audulahi Kamarudeen.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, Asc. Olufemi Omole, in Akure the state capital.

Addressing journalists, the Command helmsman, Commandant Eweka Edenabu said the suspect, Audulahi Kamarudeen, defiled the girl in an uncompleted building at Adelau street, Danjuma in Akure, Ondo State

Edenabu said further investigation revealed that the man had sexually harassed another eight years old girl some weeks earlier.

According to the NSCDC boss, the victims are with the NSCDC Anti Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration Unit; they are currently liaising with the Ministry of Women Affairs for safe custody of the victims.

He said, “We gathered that Audulahi Kamarudeen used to come for relaxation in some compound where the children live.

“The 10years old girl however lamented on how the 50 years old Kamarudeen covered her mouth and nose penetrating her from behind.

“Presently, Investigation is on-going, the confessional statement of the suspect revealed that the girls were familiar to him while semen was also seen on one of the victims pant. Consequently, the semen has been taken to the Federal Medical Center Annex in Oda Road Akure for the necessary medical examination and results indicated that there was attempted penetration through the anus of the 10 years old girl.

“At the completion of our investigation; the suspect would be charged to court for the law to take its course. The command is using this opportunity to issue a stern warning to all criminally minded people and evil perpetrators to either stop their nefarious act or face the full wrath of the law.

“As the Yuletide season approaches, parents and guardians are also advised to oversee and monitor the activities of their wards and children accordingly.”