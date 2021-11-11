A 32-year-old man, Nwa Aba, has been shot by yet to be identified personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly urinating within the civil defence premises in Calabar, yesterday.

An eyewitness stated that the victim Mr Aba, a labourer within Harbour Road Calabar, was in the early hours of Wednesday morning shot by an unidentified official of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps when he was urinating few meters away from the command’s headquarters in Calabar, capital of Cross River State, when the official shot him on his waist.

Another eyewitness, Mr Sylvester (surname withheld), said the victim, “Was shot around his waistline while he was urinating few meters opposite the command’s headquarters gate, and the officer opened fire on him.

“He is a labourer in the Petroleum Tanker Drivers’ Park. I know him we thank God that he has been quickly rushed to the hospital and we don’t know if he will survive it”.

Another eyewitness Stella Ezeh, who hawks fruits within Harbour Road axis, called on the authority concerned to fish out the unidentified official and prosecute him or her to serve as a deterrent to others.

“How can an individual gun down a fellow human being whom he knows isn’t a criminal. It’s sad to witness a government official in uniform trample on the right of a common man in the street.

“Did he urinate in the office? Did he urinate directly at the gate? No, he didn’t. I guess the NSCDC official isn’t in his right frame of mind,” she said.

Reacting on the issue, Cross River State NSCDC spokesperson, Solomon John stated that investigation is ongoing to get to the root of the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the victim is in stable condition stressing that he is sure that the victim would recuperate within some days.

He said that he is yet to be briefed on the issue stressing that the command is poised to unravel the mystery behind the shooting of the civilian.