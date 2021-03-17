ADVERTISEMENT

BY SAM EGWU |

There is disquiet in the Kogi State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as some officers have been fingered to have allegedly aided the escape of some suspects from the cell after being heavily induced.

According to a source, five suspects namely, Hassan Sani, Auwal Mohammed, Mohamed Mustapha, Mudashiru Abubakar and Ibrahim Rabiu were arrested by the anti-vandalism unit of the corps for bunkering and pipeline vandalisation along Abuja-Lokoja highway last Thursday.

They were said to have successfully carried out the bunkering business in the Niger Delta region and were ferrying the products to the North in two big trucks when they were accosted by the operatives of the anti-vandals unit of NSCDC.

On interrogation, they were said to have confessed that the products which comprised of PMS, diesel and kerosene were illegally scooped from a pipeline in a forest of an oil rich state.