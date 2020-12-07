The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos Command, on Monday paraded three Citizens of Benin Republic for allegedly siphoning 6,250 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The Commandant of Lagos NSCDC, Mr Paul Ayeni, while parading of the three suspects said that they were arrested and handed to the Nigerian Navy’s Patrol team at about 7:50 a.m. on Dec. 5.

“The three suspects: Bidem Kakon, 32; Gbeza Atanancy, 24; and Haunsa Crepin, 25; were arrested in a wooden boat conveying 6,250 litres of PMS.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Until their arrest, they lived at No 6 Adogeta street, Cotonou,” he said

Ayeni said that the suspects were arrested at a position between Nigerian Maritime Boundary and Republic of Benin.

Advertisements

The Lagos NSCDC boss said that the suspects would soon be arraigned.

“”The suspects will soon be taken to court to face the wrath of the law due to the economic sabotage they caused the nation.

“”The PMS siphoned by the bunkerers which is worth N1.2 million can serve about 500 households if not stolen,” he stressed.

The NSCDC commandant berated illegal bunkerers for their negative role in causing hardship to the Federal Government and Nigerians.

Ayeni further commended the NNS for its massive support to ensure the country was free from criminals.

“This synergy is well appreciated,” he said.

He said that NSCDC would continue to live up to its mandate of protecting critical infrastructure in the country.

Ayeni said that the corps would continue to expose all illegal activities that could undermine the development of Lagos state and Nigeria as a whole. ( NAN)