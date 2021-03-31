ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Delta State Command has paraded Six (6) suspects allegedly involved in bunkering, vandalism and illegal dealing and refining of adulterated petroleum products.

The state commandant of the Corps, Ikpeamonwu Chike said the Six suspects with age ranging from eighteen (18) to thirty (30) years were arrested from various illegal refining camps across Warri South West local government area of Delta State on the 25th of March, 2021, by the patrol team of the Anti-vandal Unit of the state command.

According to him, exhibits recovered during the arrest were five (5) pumping machines while the cooking drums, hose and other heavier equipment were destroyed (burnt) in the camps.

In a related development, the PGC department of the NSCDC, Delta State command, also uncovered five (5 Private Guard Companies illegally operating in the state, sealing their premises pending the renewal of their various licenses or acquiring a new one where applicable.

The state commandant reiterated the “zero tolerance” stance of his administration in the state and the NSCDC at large and promised that there will be no safe haven for criminals in the state.