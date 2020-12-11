The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, on Friday paraded a 36-year-old man over alleged petrol theft.

The Commandant, Mr Paul Ayeni, who paraded the suspect before journalists in Lagos, said he was caught with 750 litres of the petrol also known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Ayeni said the suspect was caught while attempting to escape from Lagos to Ogun after siphoning the product.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ayeni, the suspect was caught by military personnel on Dec. 9 and handed over to the command.

“The suspect was actually caught in Asese Town, one of the border towns between Lagos and Ogun,” Ayeni said.

Advertisements

The commandant said that oil thieves caused hardship for the Federal Government and Nigerians.

Ayeni thanked the military for support.

“The NSCDC, Lagos Command, welcomes the massive support to ensure that the country is free from criminals. This synergy is well appreciated,” he said.

He gave the assurance that NSCDC would continue to live up to its duty of protecting the nation’s critical infrastructure. (NAN)