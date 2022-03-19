The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is partnering Konrad Adenauer Stitfung (KAS) in personnel training, curriculum and infrastructure upgrade at the corps training schools across the country.

The commandant -general, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, stated this while playing host to the new Sub-Saharan Africa Desk Officer of KAS, Mrs Julia Sander in Abuja.

Audi said KAS is a viable partner in training and retraining of officers and men of the corps in different areas of its mandates, attesting that on his part, he had attended more than 10 training and workshops organised by the organisation while growing in the service.

A statement by DCC Olusola Odumosu, the director of public relations, NSCDC, said the Audi affirmed commitment to sustaining the existing partnership with Konrad Adenauer Stitfung and promised to promote good working relationship and a conducive environment for the partnership to thrive.

He appreciated the body for the numerous training programs organised for the corps on peace and conflict resolution, mediation skills, training of instructors and the donation of ICT equipment to the college of security management, Abeokuta.

