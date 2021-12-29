Niger State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) treated 1,578 cases and recovered over N56.987 million in 2021.

The state commandant, Haruna Bala Zurmi, told journalists yesterday that the funds recovered were returned to their rightful owners.

According to him, the cases treated ranged from criminal breach of trust, theft, assault, trespass, burglary and land disputes adding that while some were resolved through normal prosecution process, some civil cases were referred to the peace and conflict management unit for alternative disputes resolution.

Zurmi disclosed that the command has resolved 1,428 out of the 1,578 cases recorded, 15 prosecuted and 8 convictions secured with 147 cases pending.

He said the command has intercepted many vehicles loaded with vandalized public materials, while cases not within the mandate of the corps were transferred to the appropriate agencies.

While advocating strong community participation in crime prevention, he maintained that receiving appropriate information was key to crime prevention.

