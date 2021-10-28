The Bauchi State House of Assembly has rejected the shortlisted candidates from the state for the just concluded recruitment exercise into the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), saying they are not from the state.

Chairman of the House Committee on Security, Hon. Sabo Bako Sade, stated this while submitting the report of an investigation conducted to ascertain the true origin of candidates shortlisted from Bauchi State in the recruitment exercise.

He said that in the course of carrying out their assignment, a “scam in the recruitment exercise” was uncovered where seven out of the 10 names shortlisted by the NSCDC from Bauchi State are found not to be indigenes of the state.

The lawmaker said that several irregularities marred the exercise, adding that the initial eyebrows Hon. Jamalu Umaru Dahiru raised immediately the candidates were shortlisted were proven to be right.

“The Committee found out that after the screening exercise for the recruitment, the office of the Head of Civil Service communicated to the Honourable House that there was a scam during the exercise in which seven out of 10 applicants were discovered to be non-indigenes as reported by Hon. Jamilu Umaru Dahiru,” Hon. Sade said.

He added that the Assembly should write the national headquarters of NSCDC affirming that scam and irregularities marred the recruitment exercise, hence any shortlist for Bauchi State containing the seven alien names would be termed null and void.

LEADERSHIP gathered that after the joint Committee on Security and Public Service presented their report and recommendations, the lawmakers voted in favour of all the recommendations of the joint committee and declared that fairness and justice must be done throughout the process of the controversial recruitment into the NSCDC.

Garkuwa Yahuza Adamu, spokesperson of the NSCDC, Bauchi State Command, described the lawmakers’ claim as “a hoax”, adding that a transparent selection process was carried out in Bauchi where indigenes of the state participated.

It will be recalled that a couple of months ago, the member representing Bauchi Central constituency in the House, Hon Jamilu Umaru Dahiru raised concerns over how Igbo names dominated shortlisted candidates from Bauchi State.