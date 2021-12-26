The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has announced that it remitted N530m generated from licensing of Private Guard Companies (PGCs) to the coffers of the federal government account in 2021, saying it licensed 94 new companies while 163 are still awaiting licensing.

The Commandant-general of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi who made the disclosure while reeling out the Corps achievement for the year at the opening ceremony of the third Commandant -general’s conference held weekend, in Abuja, said, 849 PGCs got their licenses renewed.

He said 42 initially sealed PGCs were unsealed while two got their status upgraded from category B to A.

Audi said, within the period under review, the corps arrested 503 vandals and prosecuted 481 criminals, adding that the NSCDC is working with other security agencies including the Nigerian Correctional Service to halt the recurring jail breaks across the country.

“As we gradually approach the end of the year, it is expedient to assess and have an overview of our operational activities from January 2021 to date and to discuss the way forward for better performance in the coming year 2022.”

He explained that the appraisal of the year’s activities forms the basis for the gathering of all heads of directorates and departments as well as the zonal commanders and state commandants who are expected to present a brief on their activities and performances so far as the year winds to a close.

According the NSCDC Chief, “the year 2021 has been most challenging especially with the prevailing security situation occasioned by activities of bandits, kidnappers, terrorists, insurgency, armed communal conflict among others.”

He however, said that despite the glaring and damning challenge, the NSCDC has continued to make its mark in the discharge of its core mandate which include but not limited to protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI), disaster management, protection of farmers and farmlands/agro allied sector among others.

The corps has equally continued work assiduously in collaboration and synergy with the Military and other sister agencies in our collective effort to address the growing and daunting security challenge to put an end to the sudden upsurge of insecurity in the land.