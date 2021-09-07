Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has called for improvement on Nigeria policing capacity to end the current insecurity in the country.

The commandant-general of the NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, made the call in Abuja yesterday, at the opening ceremony of Humanitarian Assistance in West Africa Training of Trainers course (HAWA ToT) 2021, for officers of the corps.

Audi said Nigeria currently has about 1.1million policing capacity to about 200m population, compared to Rwanda with about 2 million policing capacity to about 10m population of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the current inadequate policing capacity in the country has made it more difficult to solve the problem of insurgencies, which has metamorphosed into debilitating conflicts, such as terrorism, violence extremism, banditry and kidnapping.

The commandant-general reiterated that security agencies in the country must come together and share intelligence, since no agency has the best strategies to end the current insecurity.

Audi stated that Nigeria has had its share of the current security challenges, adding that the training, organised by the corps with the support of Austria Study Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution (ASPR), and Austria Ministry of Defence, was meant to improve the capacity of NSCDC officers.

“The present security challenges bedevilling the continent, especially the West Africa subregion, has led to so many humanitarian issues,” he added.

Earlier in a welcome address, HAWA lead facilitator, Commandant Hammed Abodunrin, had said that NSCDC officers are ready to be trained for more challenges in response to the needs of Nigerians.

Abodunrin said participants were drawn from all the six geopolitical zones of the country and the national headquarters, to ensure that they go back to their various commands and retrain other officers.