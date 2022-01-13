The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it has shortlisted 5,000 successful applicants for recruitment into the Corps.

Director/secretary, Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Board, Hajia Aisha Ahmed Rufai, who announced this on behalf of the Corps in Abuja on Thursday, said successful applicants were picked from the 6,500 candidates that applied for the job since 2019.

Mrs Rufai said the accreditation of the 5,000 successful applicants would commence immediately, even as she asked applicants to visit the site they applied, to check if their names are among the successful applicants.

She added that the checking by applicants would commence on Monday, January 17, 2022, while the actual accreditation would start on January 31, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rufai explained that the recruitment exercise was not stopped as remoured, but was stalled because of the reasons beyond the control of the Board, especially the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

According to her, “For those that are successful, the moment they access the portal, it will open and they will see their letters.

“Each letter will contain individual’s information and it will specify the date and time you will be coming to headquarters for accreditation.”

ADVERTISEMENT