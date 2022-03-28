Gombe State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has threatened legal action against the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) over an allegation that its officials collected bribes from IMPAN members to release some detained marketers.

The state commandant of the corps Waziri Goni issued the threat yesterday when he addressed journalists at the command headquarters in Gombe.

While debunking the allegation, Waziri said the command has zero tolerance for corruption, adding that they do not take bribes to release erring petroleum marketers.

He warned IPMAN to desist from defaming officers of the command “who are working assiduously to ensure that Gombe residents enjoy unhindered fuel supply at government approved price, vowing to take the zonal leadership of IPMAN to court.

According to him, about 30 persons who were arrested by Gombe NSCDC have been charged to court and were granted bail.

“So, I am surprised that these same people who came here begging us to release their people after a series of meetings with them now go out to misinform the public that we took bribes from them. That is why we are determined to make sure they go and explain themselves in a court of law. This is a serious allegation and we are not going to take it lightly with them,” he said.

