Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Dr Abubakar Ahmed Audi has directed all the state commandants to renew and strengthen their anti-vandalism drive by closing down more illegal refineries, arresting and prosecuting oil thieves, illegal bunkering suspects and tankers loading and reloading of crude oil across borders.

Audi, who gave the directive at a conference in Abuja yesterday, reiterated that safeguarding the nation’s critical infrastructure is a task that must be done as it impacts directly on national prosperity, human capital development and survival of the people.

The commandant general said any state commandant that performs below expectation would be removed immediately, even as he reminded the corp’s formations of his vision to rejig, reinvigorate, revitalize, reengineer, refocus and reposition it towards building a strong, virile and proactive organization.

He stated that one focus of his administration is training and manpower development, bearing in mind the need to enhance the capacity of personnel to effectively deliver on its mandate and every state command have been mandated to key into this policy.

In a statement signed by the public relations officer of the corps, Olusola Odumosu, the commandant general also emphasized the need to justify the confidence reposed in the corps by the government through concerted effort and by making significant impact in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, disaster management, supervision of private guard companies and the protection of farmers and farmlands.

He also promised to introduce career development courses for each category of officers which will be the main determinant for their promotion and progression in service, even as he encouraged the managers of affairs of the corps to continue to sensitize the public on security consciousness and to seek their cooperation in getting credible information that could help in nipping crime in the bud.