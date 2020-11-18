The Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, the umbrella body for the Engineering Profession in Nigeria, has conferred its prestigious distinguished fellowship on the Chief Executive Officer of ntel, Hon. Engr. Babatunde Omotoba, in attestation of his standing as a foremost practitioner among the cadre of engineers in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by the NSE, the engineering flagship Institute said its elite fellowship grade was conferred on Omotoba because of his track record of exploits and achievements in the engineering field over the years, adding that it was an honor well deserved.

“I am happy to inform you that 30 years after graduating with First Class Honours in Civil Engineering, the Council of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has approved the election of Hon. Engr. Babatunde Omotoba, as a FELLOW (FNSE) of the Society. Hon. Omotoba is the Managing Director/CEO of NatCom Development & Investment Ltd, trading as ntel (Successor Company of NITEL/MTEL).

“With this election, he becomes one of the very rare Nigerians to have double Fellowship in two divergent or unrelated fields: FELLOW, Institute of Chartered Accountants Of Nigeria -FCA; and FELLOW, Nigerian Society of Engineers – FNSE.” the statement read.

The Investiture comes on the back of his track record as an accomplished executive both in the public and private sectors in the last two decades.

He is lauded for his role in achieving the FAA IASA Category One Certification for Nigerian Airports during his time as Honorable Minister of Aviation and Member, Federal Executive Council, Federal Republic of Nigeria, positions he attained at the age of 39 in 2008.

His stellar performance also saw the execution of the Total Radar Coverage of the Nigerian Airspace, TRACON, for the first time in 29 years, among many other safety-critical aviation projects.

Engr. Omotoba similarly served on the Governing Councils of National Council on Privatization, NCP, and the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA with distinction.

Hon. Engr. Babatunde Omotoba continues to be well sought-after at home and abroad.

A seasoned Engineer, and an Investment Professional with over 30 years of Infrastructural Development, Construction, Structural Engineering, Private Equity, Financing, Due Diligence, Auditing, Consulting, Aviation, Telecoms, and General Management experience, Engr. Omotoba’s sterling performances straddled both the private and public sectors.

Engr. Omotoba holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Civil Engineering from University of Benin (Nigeria), where he graduated with “First Class Honors”.

He also holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University (USA), with majors in Finance, Entrepreneurship, Management Strategy and Real Estate. He is a COREN Registered Engineer; a member of The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE); a Fellow (“FCA”) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, and a Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN.

A holder of Series 7 and Series 63 Professional Licenses, Engr. Omotoba is a winner of 16 academic and professional prizes/awards including: Deans award, Best Engineering graduate (1990); Valedictorian – nominated as best graduate from University of Benin in 1988/89 & 1989/90 sessions; First Prize in the May 1996 Professional Examination I of ICAN, First Prize in Quantitative Analysis and Third Prize Overall in May 1995 ICAN Foundation Examinations.

He received the Kauffman Foundation’s Grant for Entrepreneurial Leadership; made the Kellogg Dean’s honors list for outstanding academic achievements and won a Kellogg Scholarship.

In April 2009, he received the prestigious ICAN Merit Award for Lifetime Achievement.

He currently discharges these cocktail of time tested skills and abilities as MD/CEO at ntel, privatized legacy company of NITEL/MTEL.