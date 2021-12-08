BY MOSES ORJIME, Abuja

Founder of Zeetin Engineering Limited, Azibaola Robert has charged the federal government and wealthy Nigerians to improve on the infrastructural development of the country by investing in the purchase of machines that make machines, rather than spending on intangible things.

Robert stated this yesterday at his investiture as a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) by the president and chairman in council of the NSE, Engineer Babagana Mohammed Babagana at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Robert said that buying machines that make machines would help catalyze the infrastructural development of the country.

“Nobody will develop your country for you,” he said. “It is time for us to be investing in machines that make machines. When we do, we will be able to make the machines that we need for our development, and therefore, no need to import them. This will create jobs for our population, it will also help us save our foreign exchange; we will not be over reliant on imports; and we also can begin to export to other countries.”

Robert said that his company, Zeetin, is focused on precision engineering, technology, heavy-duty and production of metals, and spares that would help the engineering and infrastructural development of the automotive, agricultural, locomotive, marine, and aviation industries.

Located in the Idu Industrial Area of Abuja, Zeetin has installed various high-end tech, CNC-machines which, Robert said, are to be used for producing the first Nigeria-made automobile engine.

The investiture ceremony which also witnessed the honouring of the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba, as a Fellow of the NSE, was part of the activities put together by the NSE to mark its 2021 National Engineering Conference and Annual General Meeting, tagged, “Coal City,” which began on Monday.