By OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has restated its commitment to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

This was disclosed when the NSE hosted the director-general, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekeazwu at the digital closing gong ceremony to mark the end of trading activities in 2020.

Speaking at the ceremony, divisional head, Shared Services of NSE, Mr Bola Adeeko stated that, “2020 has been an eventful year for the Nigerian capital market and specifically for us at the NSE. Despite the economic impact of COVID-19, we have remained resilient in providing stakeholders a platform to raise capital and invest.”

According to Adeeko, the market capitalisation of all securities listed on the exchange increased to N38.5 trillion as at December 31, 2020 from N25.89 trillion at the end of 2019. The market capitalisation of the equities market crossed the N21 trillion mark, while the NSE All Share Index reached 40,270.72, with a Year-To-Date (YTD) return of 50.03 per cent. We have also continued to provide a platform to support listed companies in meeting their strategic business objectives as demonstrated in the over N1 trillion raised by governments and corporates across.

He added that, “As a responsible corporate citizen, the exchange continues to support the fight against COVID-19. We devoted the sum of N100 million to the fight against COVID-19, with N60 million donated to the Capital Market Support Committee for COVID (CMSCC) and the balance of N40 million devoted to the masks for all Nigerians campaign”.

On his part, Ihekweazu said that, “The NCDC is extremely proud and grateful to the NSE for inviting us to this event. We have been faced by a common challenge which has facilitated a strong collaboration between the NCDC and NSE, as well as the organised private sector.

“NSE has been truly supportive of the measures put in place by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the NCDC, encouraging members of the capital market community to adhere to necessary guidelines.”

He stated that, “As we work towards sounding the closing gong, we are reminded of the lives that have been lost to the pandemic and this should push us further in our responsibility in the new year. We would like to take this opportunity to remind Nigerians to wear face masks, maintain physical distancing, avoid mass gatherings and wash their hands frequently even as we move closer to the finishing line.”