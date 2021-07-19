Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has advocated active participation of the private sector in infrastructural development.

It advised that such collaboration with other professionals in the built environment and those responsible for physical development would help to complement limited capacity in the public sector.

The association also expressed discontent over the inability of the government to trust and encourage indigenous professionals in project development.

In his keynote address at the National Engineering Infrastructure Submit, theme; “Towards a sustainable development, maintenance and management in Nigeria” the CEO of MNSE Group, Apha Mead Group, Engr Olufemi Akintunde said government alone could not solve the infrastructure problem, it must involve private sectors.

He said, “If social infrastructure which can support social services is not available the quality of life will not be balanced and building of roads, bridges and so forth may not be useful to the people.

“If you poorly educate people they will not know what they will do with power. Nigeria now consumes far more than it produces and this puts continuous pressure on the government. So, we have to produce more than what we consume.”