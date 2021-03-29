BY MILLICENT AREBUN ONUOHA, Lagos

The special adviser to minister of finance,Nabila Aguele made history recently by becoming the first Nigerian and youngest person to be appointed to the board of directors of INSEAD, the Business School for the World.

Nigerians and by extension the country itself seems to be taking up major key positions in the burgeoning post Covid-19 global economy. From Ngozi iOkonjo Iweala’s recent appointment as DG of WTO to Aguele’s appointment which takes effect from the 18th of June 2021, one expect more interventions at the intersection of gender and public financial management.

According to Aguele, “it is an honour to be joining the INSEAD Board of Directors. For me, this is a further call to serve, to champion, and to bring my diverse experiences and background to the role. I particularly look forward to helping deepen engagement with Africa, our young Alumni, and the global INSEAD community”

Dean of INSEAD, Professor Ilian Mihov, said: “I am pleased to welcome Nabila as a new member on our Board. She has been a member of the INSEAD Campaign Board since 2019, and a member of the INSEAD Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Taskforce since 2020. I look forward to benefiting from her unique insights and expertise. “