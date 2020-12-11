The Edo State government has dissolved all sub-committees set up to run the organisation of the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF), Edo 2020, due to the federal government’s inability to fix firm dates for the festival.

The dissolution of the committees was contained in a letter dated Dec. 9 by the secretary of the festival’s local organising committee, Dr Emmanuel Igbinosa, in Benin yesterday.

“I am directed by the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu who doubles as the LOC chairman for the festival, to inform you of the dissolution of all committees with immediate effect”, the letter conveying the dissolution order stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be recalled that the festival, earlier scheduled to hold between March 22 and April 1, 2020, had suffered several postponements due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and only recently it was rescheduled again to January 3 to 18, 2021, before finally being put off indefinitely last week.