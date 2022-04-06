NSIA Insurance has launched its new radio campaign aimed at raising insurance awareness and deepening penetration in the country.

The company said yesterday, the campaign, which kickstarted in this second quarter is a means to reach a diverse range of prospective customers, shed light on NSIA Insurance business operations, and reiterate the brand strategy for the year – ‘Plan i is the new Plan B”.

“It also presents an opportunity to communicate effectively the value of their product offerings and tailor-made services.

There are 5 elements of the radio campaign: Spot Adverts (April 4 – May 11) – 6 weeks; Time Check (May 2 – July 6) – 10 weeks; Hypes (June 14 – July 19) – 6 weeks; Live Appearances (July 5 – July 26) – 4 weeks; Sponsorship (July 18 – October 3) – 12 weeks,” the firm said.

Stressing that the first two elements focus on creating increased awareness for the brand while the hypes will dwell more on Plan i as life’s backup plan, it added that, there will be Live Appearances featuring #NSIApeople which will focus on its business operations and product offerings.

The campaign is expected to run on various radio stations in Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Warri, Abuja, Onitsha, Asaba, Enugu, Kaduna, and Kano.

Speaking on this development, the MD/CEO, NSIA Insurance, Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, said: “the insurance industry has undoubtedly progressed over the years, but we are not where we should be. Many individuals still need to embrace insurance as a necessity, from health insurance to life insurance, ensuring that all their assets are protected. Getting a Plan i for different stages of life is critical.”

NSIA Insurance Limited is a composite insurance company driven by Integrity, Care, Innovation, and Professionalism.

NSIA Insurance Limited (Nigeria) is part of NSIA Participations, which is currently present in 12 African countries; Benin, Cameroon, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, and Togo.