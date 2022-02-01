NSIA Insurance has launched its Project Act Together, meant to develop a consistent mindset across all NSIA Group businesses, ensuring that each subsidiary would be well-positioned for success.

The individuals and subsidiaries within NSIA Group will combine their distinct talents to propel the business, even as it is also aimed at fostering relationships between NSIA employees and management as well as improves working conditions and atmosphere.

Project Act Together aligns with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) goal of promoting inter-African trade. Customers can now freely conduct business in any of the 12 African countries where NSIA subsidiaries exist, regardless of their home base.

The project began with a message from the group president, Jean Kacou Diagou, on January 4, 2022 as NSIA subsidiaries across Africa tuned in to listen to and learn about the 2021 accomplishments and 2022 goals.

The second activity was subsidiary focused – a message from the MD/CEO, NSIA Nigeria, Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, who addressed staff, customers and brokers, extending her thanks for their unwavering support.

Similarly, NSIA Insurance held a brunch session, as part of the event. For COVID compliance, employees across the regions gathered for breakfast in small groups while the Champions Day brought the projects month-long series of activities to a close. Staff had a fun-filled day of food, learning, and other activities.

Reacting on this development, the managing director/CEO, of NSIA Insurance, Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, said: “Project Act Together is a great initiative that will improve working relationships and promote cohesion among NSIA subsidiaries in Africa.

Nigeria will continue to instill the 12 common goals and connect its culture with the group.”

NSIA Insurance Limited is a composite insurance company driven by Integrity, Care, Innovation and Professionalism.

It has its head office in Lagos, with a strong regional presence in Abuja and an extensive network in strategic states; across the country.

NSIA Insurance offers a wide range of insurance services at competitive rates; to meet the changing financial, investment, and lifestyle needs of its corporate, commercial, and individual customers.

NSIA Insurance Limited (Nigeria) is part of NSIA Participations, which is currently present in 12 African countries; Benin, Cameroon, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal and Togo.