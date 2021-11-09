Rivers State commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has dedicated the outstanding Commissioner of the Year Award conferred on him by the Garden City Advancement Award 2021 to Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award on Sunday night in Port Harcourt, Nsirim said he was dedicating the award to God and the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, whom he described as the new face of democracy in Nigeria.

He said the award was made possible by the governor who had achieved so much developmental strides through his visionary leadership.

He thanked Governor Wike for the opportunity given to him to serve the state.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, Nsirim said the award is dedicated to God for his grace and Governor Wike who provided him with the platform to win the award.

Nsirim also described the award as a vote of confidence on the media community in Rivers State.

He said Governor Wike is determined to make Rivers State an investors’ destination of choice in Nigeria, adding that the ministry would continue to evolve programmes to bring about a new narrative in the state.

Earlier convener of the award, Mr. Kuyoyo Robinson, said over 2000 nominations were received out of which the winners of various categories emerged.