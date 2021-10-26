Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has sensitized employers of labour in the North-east and North-west zones on safety measures at workplaces.

The regional manager, Kaduna region of NSITF, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Nazir, in his opening remarks revealed that safety in workplaces creates more employment opportunities.

Nazir said “the goal of this awareness is to sensitize selected employers within the North East and North West zones on how prevention of workplace accidents and promotion of occupational safety and health can enhance their productivity.

“We extended the awareness to include the unregistered employers within the zones because, we do not want any employers to miss out on the enshrined benefits of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme”.

He said NSITF renders preventive rehabilitation and compensation services to all workplaces, he said.

Nazir noted that a safe workplace reduces accidents and increases employers’ productivity, which will lead to revenue generation.

While speaking on ‘Improving Businesses Through A Culture Of Safety and Health’ a facilitator Mr Oleka John Ikechukwu urged employers and employees to take care of their health, adding that money waste in fixing health diminishes wages.