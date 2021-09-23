The National Institute for Tourism and Culture (NIHOTOUR) said all is set for the Nura Sani Kangiwa NSK Polo Tournament set as part of activities to mark the 2021 World Tourism Day in Argungu, Kebbi State.

The tournament set to hold from September 25 to 27, will see six polo teams battle it out for the President’s Cup, Governor’s Cup, the Secretary to the State Government SGF’S Cup, the Sultan’s Cup and the Emir of Argungu’s Cup.

Participating teams include the Nura Sani Kangiwa NSK Farms led by the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Nura Sani Kangiwa; Ayutan Farms polo team led by Alhaji Tanko Ayuba, former president of the Nigeria Polo Federation NPF; the Weststream Ponies, Zaria team led by the treasurer of the NPF, Abdulkarim Ibrahim; the National Film and Video Censors Board NFVSB team headed by Alhaji Adebayo Thomas; Gagdi Farms team Jos, Plateau State captained by Alhaji Adamu Gagdi and Pali Resorts Polo Team, Bauchi State.

Tournament attendance is expected to attract visitors and spectators from within and outside Nigeria.