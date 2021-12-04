In furtherance of its quest to mitigate the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerians and to empower Nigerian youths, the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF) has unveiled a special COVID-19 themed photography contest tagged WENAIJA Photography ContesSpeaking during the media briefing event in Lagos on Tuesday, board member, NSSF, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, noted that the campaign titled ‘Visions of Nigeria’ is an initiative that seeks to tell, through photography, Nigerian stories, by Nigerians on how Nigerians have been adapting to and overcoming the economic, health, education, and social impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the same vein, the general manager, NSSF, Dr Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko, said the campaign will provide an opportunity for youth across the country to communicate visually the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people, organizations and the country at large and how Nigerians are coping.The campaign will allow youths across the country to be part of a life-changing project whilst providing an avenue for youth empowerment and upskilling, says Chinye-Nwoko, adding that prizes up for grabs in this inaugural competition include cash to the tune of N6million, enrollment into paid internships programs and personalized mentorship sessions with select industry leaders.

On what the campaign represents, the general manager further explained that the campaign would be an opportunity for Nigerian Youths to express their creativity through photography by framing their best shot and telling real-life stories of real-life situations, showing how people are learning to live with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and how they are overcoming it. “‘Visions of Nigeria’ will paint a picture of hope for a new and safer world post-pandemic. The photos will be positive, and messaging will be clear and concise,” she added.

She said the competition is open to all youths with a mobile phone or digital camera to capture memories or images that suit the theme of the competition and like all photography competitions, NSSF ‘Visions of Nigeria’ will recognize and celebrate the best photographers, based on their skillset and talent, judged solely based on their interpretation of the given theme.

“Participation is free and easy. Participants are to register on our website and post their entries. The rules guiding the competition are clearly stated on the website and a dedicated contact line is available for any inquiries,” Chinye-Nwoko said.

She disclosed that the competition will run for four weeks and as such submission of entries opens Wednesday, December 1, 2021, adding that all submissions, voting and the entire competition closes by 11:59pm on Saturday December 25, 2021. By Royal Ibeh

