The 2021 FCT SWAN Week gets underway on Saturday, November 20, with physical keep-fit walking and jogging exercise at the famous Old Parade Ground Sports Complex, Garki Area 10 in Abuja.

SWAN FCT chairman, Mr Ndubueze Chidoka, who disclosed this during the draw ceremony for the football and tennis competitions, said this year’s events will serve as a period to relax, unite and socialise in a bid to advance the course of the profession.

He announced that already an intense health talk and checks have been put in place with highly-placed medical professionals to anchor the session on Monday, November 22 in the morninghours during the preliminary football matches.

“Our work as members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm can be so engaging. However, this year’s event is designed to enable members to ease off and take necessary measures to live healthy,” Chidoka said.

Meanwhile, defending champions of the football event, Television Authority (NTA) will lock horns with Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) in the opening match after been drawn together in Group A alongside Nigeria Customs Broadcasting Network (NCBN), while the runners-up, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) were drawn in Group B against Voice of Nigeria (VON) and Africa Independence Television (AIT).

While Tennis event is slated for Tuesday at the package B of Moshood Abiola stadium, the football competition will climax Thursday November 25 where cash and medal prices will be handed over to winners.