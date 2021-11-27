The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) won the 2021 SWAN FCT 5-a-side football title for a record four time after overpowered arch rival, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Thursday’s final.

Olalekan Kilajolu’s second half superb goal gave the defending champions the deserved victory and Sir Emeka Offor Trophy, after a resilient first-half defending from the NAN.

The one-week football fiesta was played at the SiaOne Academy Football Pitch inside the package A of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, with eight teams from Abuja-based media houses participating as part of activities marking the 2021 FCT SWAN Week.

The teams that participated include NTA, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Nigeria Customs Broadcasting Network (NCBN), TVC, Voice of Nigeria (VON), African Independent Television (AIT), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and Liberty TV

Earlier in the third-place match, Callitus Ebare-led African Independence Television (AIT) football team beat their counterpart from Nigerian Custom Broadcasting Network (NCBN) 1-0 to scoop Nta Otobong Cup.

Speaking after the game, sponsor and founder of Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, Sir Emeka Offor, commended all the participants, saying SWAN FCT annual week is inline with the core principle of Sir Emeka Offor Foundation of giving support and hope to those in need.

Sir Offor, who was represented by his Chief of staff, AIG Chris Ezike (Rtd), says the successful organisation of the 2021 SWAN FCT week had given him cause to do more in subsequent events and promised to replace Sir Emeka Offor Trophy which has been won for keep by the NTA.

“I’m very delighted with the steady innovation of SWAN FCT leadership. The idea is in tandem with what our Foundation stands for. We are very excited to partner notable media houses through SWAN,” he said.

Similarly, founder and CEO of Ratel Sports Development Foundation (RSDF), Barrister Paul Edeh, commended the Ndubueze Chidoka-led SWAN FCT executive committee for creating the avenue for media practitioners to interact and compete in a healthy competition.

He splashed N150,000 on the winners, 1st runners up and officiating officials and assured his continued collaboration with SWAN FCT.

“SWAN has been a great partner in football and sports development generally. We can only continue to support each other for more,” Barr. Edeh, organiser of the just concluded annual Flying Officer’s Cup, a highly rated pre-season tournament for top women football teams in Africa said.

In his remarks, SWAN FCT chairman. Mr Ndubueze Chidoka, while commending the mature disposition of teaming members expressed gratitude to all that supported the various events.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, was represented at the final by his media aide, Mr Kola Daniel. Super Eagles coordinator, Mr. Patrick Pascal, President of African Beach Soccer Union Mallam Mahmud Hadeja were among top dignitaries that graced the event.