MVeteran broadcaster Chukwunonso Nwabueze of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) has emerged champions of the 2021 FCT SWAN Week’s tennis tournament after defeated fellow colleague from NTA, Dennis Amo, 4-1, 4-0 in sided final.

The event which was put together by the

Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), FCT chapter, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as part of activities marking the association’s social week, saw the dethroned defending champion Ndubueze Chidoka of FRCN survive early scare to beat Salifu Usman of LEADERSHIP Newspaper 3-4, 1-4 in two straight sets to pick second runners prize.

Chidoka, the incumbent chairman of SWAN FCT and 2019 champions who was drawn bye had lost to Amo 4-0, 4-0 in the semi-final stage.

Usman, also vice chairman, SWAN FCT, equally lost to Nwabueze in their semifinal match.

Ikenna Okonkwo of Blueprint Newspapers and FRCN’s Bala Katung had competed in the preliminary stage but lost to Amo and Nwabueze respectively.

Speaking shortly after emerged champion, Nwabueze said he decided to take part in the competition as a way to further prepare for competitive challenges ahead.

“I took part in this competition and I will say I like the way it was put together. Kudos to the organisers,” he said.

The SWAN week which kicked off last Saturday with physical exercise will climax on Thursday November 25, 2021 with the final of the football event with

NTA and News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) slug it out for the coveted trophy.

Nigeria Customs Broadcasting Network (NCBN) will battle African Independent Television (AIT) in the third place game at the SiaOne Academy pitch inside Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja.