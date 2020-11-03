BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The Director and National Coordinator, Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) Elimination Programme, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike, has said that N154billion was needed for the control and elimination of NTDs in the country by 2025.

He also said that 122 million Nigerians were at risk of one or more NTDs, adding that 20 per cent of this figure are pre-school children, 28 Per cent school age children and 52 per cent are adults.

Anyaike stated this yesterday at the media dialogue on Neglected Tropical Diseases Control in Nigeria, organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information & Culture in Ibadan, Oyo State.

NTDs are a group of preventable and treatable diseases like Guinea-worm, Leprosy, etc, that could be caused by viruses, bacteria and protozoa and are closely associated with poverty, poor sanitation, lack of safe water sources, substandard housing conditions and deficient healthcare access.

According to Anyaike, every part of Nigeria is endemic with one or more NTDs thus the need for government at all levels to invest in elimination of the diseases as about 80 per cent of NTDs intervention in the country is being supported by external funding.

Part of this support is drug delivery to the country by pharmaceutical companies. However, Anyaike regretted that though these drugs are distributed, they are not accepted my many people due to misconception and other reasons.

In her welcome remarks, the Head, Child Rights Information Bureau, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Ms Mercy Megwa, stressed the need to work out modalities that will help in the control, elimination and eradication of NTDs in the country.

She said despite the fact that the country has been certified Guinea-worm free, other NTDs still call for concern due to the huge burden in the country.