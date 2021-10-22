The director and chief executive of the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Kaduna, Prof. Musa Garba Maitafsir, has said the organisation has been in the forefront of producing quality teachers.

Maitafsir, who was represented by the institute’s director of Academic Services, Dr. Hafsat Lawal Kontagora, stated this at the opening of a three-day “Review Meeting of Quality Assurance Monitoring and Evaluation Instrument.”

He said the goal would not have been achieved without quality assurance and quality assurance should strive to achieve balance and coherence across different mechanisms that have been developed to meet the demand and expectation of the Institute.

“I am very passionate about quality assurance and will continue to promote quality and quality assurance and effective service delivery to all activities of the Institute, that is why this review is being held,’’ he said.

In her welcome address, the institute’s director of quality assurance and ICT, Hajiya Fatima Ahmad Belgore, said NTI has been nurturing and producing quality teachers to meet the challenges of the 21st Century.

Belgore said NTI since inception has been playing a great role in teacher education in Nigeria through the instrumentality of distance education.

She said the monitoring instruments have been put to use years ago in order to enhance the quality of the already developed monitoring instrument, which is in accordance with the modern innovation of regular improvement, hence the need to embark on a critical review of the instruments by experts.