National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Kaduna has trained 925 teachers on key thematic areas in the 2021 Capacity Building Workshops under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) project.

The director and chief executive of NTI, Prof Musa Garba Maitafsir, said the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, places emphasis on the provision of quality education to Nigerians.

He said, “This conviction was borne out of the fact that education is a sure means of empowering citizens to live up to their responsibilities.’’

In a speech addressed to participants at all the training centres, Prof Maitafsir commended the present administration for the release of funds for this year’s edition of the training workshops.

“At this junction, let me state that we have introduced some innovative practices in the way we conduct workshops in the Institute.

“After reviewing the training manuals, we developed power-point presentations on all the thematic areas,’’ he said.

Maitafsir said it is done with a view to simplify the assignment of the resource persons at the training centres so that they can concentrate more on participants-centred, activity-based and participatory approach of facilitation.

He therefore, appealed to all participants to embrace the new paradigm shift, so that there will be positive impact on the whole exercise.

He congratulated the participants on their selection to participate in the workshops and urged them to demonstrate their readiness to learn through active participation in the class discussion and group work.

Maitafsir urged stakeholders such as the State Ministries of Education, SUBEBs and the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) to continue to monitor the training in their respective states.

The training, which is strictly observed under Covid-19 protocols, is taking place in all state capitals and the FCT, between December 19 and 24.