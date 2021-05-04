ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Chairman of Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) caretaker committee, Ishaku Tikon, has said that his ambition to seek reelection as the president of the NTTF would be strongly determined by the stakeholders.

Tikon, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports, said he would be meeting with the stakeholders when they converged in Lagos for the 2021 National Open Championship later this month where his future would be decided ahead of the upcoming federations election.

“We just have Aso Table Tennis competition and then after the Salah break we will be holding the National Open Championship in Lagos where all the stakeholders will converge for the event. These are some of the programmes to show the stakeholders if I have fulfilled my campaign promises in the last four years.

“I am going to put it back to the stakeholders, that within my reign as the president of NTTF, if I have done well and if they can give their votes to me, if they say yes, then I will contest for the re-election. If they say no, you will not see me anywhere close to the polling unit,” he said.

It should be noted that under Tikon’s tenure as the president of the NTTF the country’s table tennis federation has witnessed a significant turnaround as more athletes have been ranked among the best in the world.

Also four athletes have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games as well as seven Para-athletes have also booked their spot for the Paralympic Games in Japan later this year.