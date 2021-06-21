National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted full accreditation to all the 47 undergraduate programmes of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt.

Vice chancellor of the university, Professor Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, disclosed this at the weekend while speaking at the matriculation of fresh students for the 2020/2021 academic sessions.

Ndimele explained that his administration has progressively increased the carrying capacity of the university through expansion of infrastructure to cater for the large influx of students.

He announced that the university would introduce more stringent measures in its admission processes to ensure that only qualified candidates were recommended for admission to avoid filling the institution’s quota in the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) with unqualified applicants.

The vice chancellor, who revealed that his administration has built 72 new lecture rooms and three hostels in the past four years, more than the school has witnessed since it was established, attributed the achievements to the support of the visitor to the university and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

He stated that the postgraduate programme of the university was one of the most efficiently-run, making the institution a choice destination because students graduate on record time without compromising academic best practices.

Ndimele, who admonished the fresh students to take their studies seriously, and abide by the rules and regulations of the institution as contained in the handbook, warned that those who involve in cultism, examination malpractices, rape, and fighting, stealing, and other anti-social behaviour would be sanctioned, or expelled if guilty.