The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited 48 programmes for Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU) Anyigba, Kogi State representing 100 per cent accreditation.

The vice chancellor, Professor Marietu Tenuche disclosed this at the 6th convocation press briefing held at the university auditorium, in Anyigba, Dekina local government, Kogi State..

Prof Tenuche who briefed newsmen on the activities slated for the convocation, stated that the recent ranking of universities in Nigeria by NUC indicated that Prince Abubakar Audu University emerged one of 25 out of the 170 public and private universities in the country that have full accreditation for all courses offered.

Speaking on the effort of the management of the university in curbing cultism and other security challenges, she said the institution was collaborating with the vigilante outfits in Anyigba town to help in tackling criminalities in and around the campus.

She added that the effort had complemented the assistance the university received from security operatives, assuring that the collaboration would continue to be sustained.

The vice chancellor while speaking on the performance of the institution at the Nigerian Law School , stated that in the last three years the faculty had produced three first class graduates, a feat she attributed to quality of teaching , research and learning.

