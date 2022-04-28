National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited all three degree programmes run by the Federal Polytechnic Bida in affiliation with the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna.

This was disclosed in a letter addressed to the vice chancellor of the University and forwarded to the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Abubakar Abdul Dzukogi recently.

In the letter signed by its director of accreditation, Maryam Sali, on behalf of the executive secretary, the commission said that the accreditation followed a recent visit to the polytechnic during which the degree programmes were considered accreditation worthy.

The accredited programmes include Electronic and Electrical Engineering, Building Technology and Quantity Surveying.

The commission noted that the accreditation would remain valid for a period of five years, after which the programmes would be due for reaccreditation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, the director of university affiliation, Dr. Henry Koce Diko, expressed satisfaction at the decision of the NUC and assured the general public of adequate standards for the accredited programs.

He thanked the rector for doing all within his reach to make the accreditation a success.

“Specifically, we are grateful to God and the rector, Dr Abubakar Abdul Dzukogi who made a lot of sacrifices to ensure that the accreditation of the programme succeeded. This is to also thank the head of departments and other stakeholders who have always contributed their quota to the development of the programmes.” he added.