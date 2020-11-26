BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

The Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Amb. Chris J. Maiyaki has advocated for a full digital transformation as well as a high level of proficiency in the application of computer software as the cornerstone for the effective service delivery of staff working in an Open and Distance Learning (ODL) institutions.

Maiyaki was speaking on the topic: “Role of Administrative Staff in the Delivery of Quality Open and Distance Education in the Nigerian University System,” at the virtual graduation ceremony of a Special Open and Distance Learning Training (SOLDT) for NOUN’s senior administrative staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director, Media and Publicly, NOUN, Ibrahim Sheme said the 3-week intensive virtual training had the university’s Governing Council Chairman, Prof. Peter A. Okebukola as the Facilitator General, with the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu, as one of the facilitators.

While explaining on the setting up and managing e-learning platform for quality university education, the Deputy Executive Secretary added that continuous re-training and re-tooling, competence in setting up a virtual learning for ODL facilitation through which the students can communicate have become necessary for the optimal functionality of the system.

Maiyaki, who was the Guest Lecturer at the ceremony, said “for an administrator working in an ODL system, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) driven is not sufficient, but there must be preparedness for full digital transformation, proficiency in the application of computer software.’’

According to him, an administrative staff is not only a stakeholder but a life enhancer due to the complexity of the job that include managing Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) and supervision of e-examination, which made him an all-rounder in the scheme of things.

Advertisements

He stated that it is generally believed that compelling, eroded work ethics with administrative and organisational management systems are partly responsible for the inability of it to rise to the occasion, adding that all arms of ODL must rise and operate in full strength.

In his welcome address, Facilitator-General, Prof. Peter A. Okebukola, stated that the SODTL for Admin Staff on CONTISS 7-15 was geared towards setting up and managing e-learning platform for quality university education.

He said part of the objectives of the training was informed by the Governing Council’s and University Senate’s framework of NOUN 2019-2022 Transformation Agenda.

Okebukola, who is a former NUC Executive Secretary, told the graduands that the need to strengthen their capacity as well as support the delivery courses that will lead to significant improvement in the quality of NOUN graduates also convinced the university to embarked on the training of its admin staff.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu, on his part, said the training, which gamut of all cadres of staff in the university, has placed it in a position to train all the 174 universities of the country in the area of ODL.