The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil, a full accreditation of 21 academic programmes in five Faculties.

The NUC’s substantive credence to institution’s academic programmes came after critical inspection and validation on manpower resource and modern facilities available for the training of highly skill graduates.

In a letter of approval dated 14th of April, 2022 and signed by NUC executive secretary of the commission, Professor Abubakar Abdulrasheed, through director of accreditation, Dr. Maryam Sali, the commission said the full credence valid for the next five years.

Some of the approved academic programmes fully accredited, according to the NUC are agricultural education, education Biology, education Chemistry, education Physics, education Geography, Health education, Human Kinetics and Library and Information Science.

Others are Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Food Science and Technology, Urban and Regional Planning, Biology, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics, Statistics and Computer Science.

KUST had earlier secured similar clean bill of health from the NUC for establishment of 14 new academic programmes and one postgraduate program in the university.

The NUC full time mode approval for the new program came after a successful resource verification exercise conducted by NUC team to ascertain the readiness of human and material resources to run the programs.

The new academic programmes that scaled through resource assessment include Bsc Forestry and Wildlife Management, Bsc Fisheries and Aquaculture, Bsc Quantity Surveying, Bsc Estate Management, Bsc Building Technology among others.

Reacting to the development, the vice chancellor, Professor Shehu Alhaji Musa, said the 100 percent accreditation of academic programmes under his stewardship is another mile stone achievement that would remain in sand of time.

A release issued by the spokesman of KUST, Saidu Na’Yahaya, the VC expressed satisfaction that the successes over the years were only dreams come through, not without the support and commitment of the visitor and Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and pro-chancellor of the university.