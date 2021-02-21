By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given approval to the Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu to proceed with its undergraduate degree programmes.

A statement issued by Mr. Omololu Ogunmade, the head, public relations of the institution, said the approval had changed the status of the college which was a monotechnic awarding only Higher National Diploma in Dental Technology and Therapy.

According to the statement, the approval also includes the expansion of the college’s academic programmes and it will henceforth, in collaboration with the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, award degrees in various academic programmes accredited by the NUC.

Ogunmade said, “According to a letter dated February 10, 2021, the commission authorised the relevant authorities to run these degree programmes in the precinct of the college with FUTO as its mentor, thus upholding the status of the college as an authorised degree awarding institution.

“The recent authorisation of the college as a custodian of degree programmes was the fallout of National Assembly Act No.8 of 2017 which had hitherto empowered the college to award degrees and diplomas.”

It was gathered that the College under the leadership of the rector, Dr. John Emaimo, engaged no fewer than 21 PhD holders as lecturers, equipped its laboratories, clinics and libraries in its aggressive drive to meet NUC’s requirements for its degree awarding status which it eventually secured.

Ogunmade further said the college built state-of-the-art facilities including classrooms, offices as well as physical infrastructure.