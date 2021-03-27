BY HENRY TYOHEMBA |

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval for the establishment of three new state universities in Delta, bringing the total number of public universities to 98.

The universities, which were an upgrade of already existing institutions are, Delta State University of Edu­cation, Agbor (formerly College of Education, Agbor), Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro (formerly Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro) and Delta State University of Science and Agriculture, Anwai-Asa­ba (formerly Delta State University, An­wai Campus).

While presenting letters of recognition to governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, who is visitor to the universities, the executive secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, said with the approval, Delta makes history as the state with the largest number of approved public universities.

Prior to the approval, only one university was recognised – Delta State University, Abraka and about three polytechnics.

He commended the decision of the governor to convert the three existing colleges into universities to address education challenges in the state.

“When the governor decided to convert existing colleges of education, he was only demonstrating his knowledge of what the people want. In UK, they went through this phase in 1992 and converted all their colleges into universities.

“With the approval of the institutions, Nigeria now has a total of 98 public universities, 45 federal and 53 state private universities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The executive secretary further stressed the need for more universities in Nigeria to address the challenge of access to tertiary education, saying that Nigeria has over 2.1 million students in universities with so many of them not getting admission.

He also charged the state to meet with stakeholders and brainstorm on possible ways to ensure that the universities survive.

Responding, governor Okowa said the establishment of the universities would help to address the huge numbers of secondary school graduates seeking admission in tertiary institutions on yearly basis.