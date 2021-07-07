National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved King David University of Medical Sciences, Ebonyi State as the 197th university in the country.

A statement issued by the university on Tuesday stated that the institution which is built by the administration of Governor David Nweze Umahi is the most beautiful University Complex in Africa.

“The King David University of Medical Sciences (KDUMS) Uburu, Ohaozara LGA, Ebonyi State is designed as an ultra-modern 21st century state-of-the-art International Medical University.

“The university’s central goal is for specialized manpower development in the most conducive environment in all aspects of medical specialties with the highest form of professionalism, ethics and excellence,” it added.

The university is established with the vision and mission that are consistent with the Nigerian National Health Policy (NHP) and Strategy which is targeted at achieving Health for All Nigerians.

It is programmed to provide the manpower needs to address the challenge of human resources for health in line with new global realities and trends that aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and emerging health issues, particularly with respect to global health challenges (eg., Covid-19 pandemic).

According to the statement, courses offered in the university are Medicine and Surgery, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Health Policy & Health Systems, Hospital Administration, Dentistry.

Others are, Optometry, Human Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Microbiology/Parasitology, Biomedical Engineering, Public Health, Human Nutrition/Dietetics, Radiography/Radiation Sciences,Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine, Industrial Physics/Astronomy, Industrial Mathematics/Statistics, Industrial Chemistry, Applied Biology/Biotechnology and Computer Science.