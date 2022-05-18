National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved more courses for American University of Nigeria (AUN) in Adamawa State.

Among the new courses are Data Science and Analytics, Wireless Technologies in both undergraduate and postgarduate programmes. The programmes commence in the 2021/2022 academic session and are among the new courses approved.

AUN’s executive director (marketing and communications), Daniel Okereke, said the institution also introduced a hybrid option for existing postgraduate professional Masters in Information and Communication Science (MCIS) and Masters in Telecoms and Wireless Technologies (MTWT).

“This will make it possible for candidates to choose to study for any of these professional Master’s programmes on a regular or on a hybrid model. The hybrid programme will initially roll out in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt, while arrangements are being concluded to add other Nigerian cities.

“The NUC approvals were conveyed in a letter to the President of the University dated May 11, 2022, and signed by Dr. N.B. Saliu, Director of Academic Planning, for the Executive Secretary,” the statement reads in part.

The president of AUN, Dr Margee Ensign, described the approvals as a vote of confidence in the university’s academic standards.

“We would like to express our deep appreciation to the NUC and its leadership for this trust. They have confidence in our strong technical support facilities and quality faculty and honor our reputation as an institution with known academic integrity, and the highest standards. We are committed to protecting and defending this trust while offering these path-breaking programmes”, Dr Ensign said.

With state-of-the-art facilities and faculty (teaching staff) from India, Russia, the US, the UK, France, and Africa, AUN is now considered the leading institution in Nigeria and Sub-Sahara Africa in Information Technology and Computing. In 2005, AUN became the first Nigerian university to offer B.Sc. degree programmes in Software Engineering and Information Systems. The AUN School of Information Technology and Computing currently offers nine concentrations including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Algorithms and Complexity, and Information Security and Assurance, among others.

From its Yola Campus, the American University of Nigeria, Africa’s first Development University, offers an American-style liberal arts education.

Students enrolled in AUN can also spend a semester or two in any US university or college that belongs to the 28-member Global Liberal Arts Alliance or the Association of American International Colleges and Universities while paying the same AUN tuition fees. With faculty, staff, and students from over 20 countries, the American University of Nigeria also offers degree programmes in Law, Engineering, Business and Entrepreneurship, and the Arts and Sciences.