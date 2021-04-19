By IGHO OYOYO

The executive secretary of the National Universities Commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed is at the forefront of efforts to produce a revised curriculum for the Nigerian university system that will produce better quality graduates that are nationally relevant and globally competitive in a post-pandemic era.

The process, which started in 2019 and is expected to be completed in September 2021, is a key part of the 2019-2023 Blueprint for the Rapid Revitalisation of the Nigerian University System.

A former NUC executive secretary, Prof Peter Okebukola, who is playing an active role in the process, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja at the weekend, disclosed that the General Assembly which marked the beginning of the final phase of the review was held on Monday, April 12, 2021.

He stated that participants who included vice-chancellors, professors in 17 disciplines, representatives of the private sector under the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), members of Academies and professional bodies applauded the bottom-up approach adopted by Professor Rasheed and the inclusiveness of the process.

Okebukola noted that all senates of Nigerian universities, experts from the different disciplines, employers of labour, relevant professional bodies and other stakeholders made input to the process of revising the document.

In his speech at the General Assembly, Prof Rasheed who was represented by Dr. Suleiman Ramon-Yusuf, NUC’s deputy executive secretary (Academic), told Nigerians to expect a revised curriculum, “the type we have never seen in the country, that will produce entrepreneurial graduates imbued with 21st century skills for the rapid development of Nigeria.”

According to the coordinator of the process, Dr. Biodun Saliu, who is the director of Academic Planning of NUC, “follow-up activities to the General Assembly will last for three months. These include online review workshops at the level of the 17 disciplines and the 193 programmes.