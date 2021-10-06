Governor of Taraba State Darius Ishaku has expressed excitement over the recent rankings by the National Universities Commission (NUC) which places the Taraba State University (TSU) among the 20 best universities in Nigeria.

TSU was ranked 17th out of 170 universities, beating 153 others and also ranked number four in the northern part of the country.

The governor who spoke through his special adviser on media and publicity, Bala Dan Habu said the improvement in the university came through the commitment of the Taraba State government to ensure quality education within the state owned institutions.

He said the governor promised to commit more funds to the state education sector in order to reduce the number of out of school children in the state and also graduate quality students.

“When Ishaku assumed office as governor in 2015, TSU was not a rated university. It was merely struggling to survive. It had only three professors and a few faculties.

“The Rescue Agenda of the Ishaku’s administration intervened with the appointment of a new vice chancellor, employment of over 50 professors and many other categories of highly qualified lecturers.

“The administration also added more modern facilities, build lecture halls and lecture theatres and increased student population. Then the story changed dramatically,” Habu said.