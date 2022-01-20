The task force set up by the Nasarawa State Urban Development Board (NUDB) to clear traders off the ever-busy Abuja-Keffi dual carriageway and relocate them to the Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, has again reiterated that the ban on trading and hawking on the road is still in force.

The chairman of the task force, who is also the managing director of the board, Engr Wada Yahaya, stated this in Karu, during an interview with newsmen after inspecting the areas to enforce the ban and ensure strict compliance to the law.

Yahaya urged traders to move to the Muhammadu Buhari International Market in Karu, to boost sales and improve the state’s revenue base instead of hanging along roadside causing gridlock.

He said traders must avoid street trading and hawking by moving to the market to acquire spaces that will be allocated to them at no cost, on a temporary basis.

The MD said when traders move into the market, traffic congestion would be reduced along the expressway. He warned that defaulters would face the full wrath of the law, and advised the traders to take advantage of the market to improve their businesses.

The NUDB boss also warned commercial drivers and tricycle operators against parking indiscriminately, saying that anyone caught would be penalised. He said the board has designated some bus stops from Mararaba to Masaka and appealed to them to always utilise them to help ease the gridlock.

Yahaya urged property owners along the highway to forward their relevant documents to the board in order to ensure compliance with the purpose contained in their title documents and building plans approvals.

He said these include both residential and commercial titles, stating that any operation that is contrary to the purpose approved shall no longer be allowed.

He appreciated the support the state governor Engineer Abdullahi Sule has given to the board to ensure its success and assured the general public that the board would continue to educate and enlighten them on government policies and programmes.